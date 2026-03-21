Nauryz: Kazakhstan celebrates renewal and unity

Originating long before the spread of Islam, Nauryz is free from religious connotations and reflects universal values of harmony, kindness and renewal. For Kazakh people, it represents “the birth of spring” and is also known as Ulys Kuni or “the Great Day of the Nation.”

Historically, preparations for Nauryz included cleaning homes and surroundings, planting trees and flowers, and welcoming the holiday with a sense of renewal. It was widely believed that “if Nauryz enters a clean home, illness and misfortune will pass it by.”

Photo credit: Kazinform / Alexander Pavskiy

Festivities are marked by visits among relatives and neighbors, as people exchange warm wishes for well-being and prosperity. Traditional games, horse races and public celebrations take place across cities and villages.

A key element of the celebration is nauryz-kozhe, a ceremonial dish made from seven ingredients, including water, meat, milk and grains. These components symbolize essential values such as happiness, health, wisdom and abundance. The number seven holds special significance, reflecting the seven days of the week and the concept of universal harmony.

Photo credit: Kazinform / Alexander Pavskiy

Public spaces come alive with greetings of “Koktem tudy” (“Spring is born”), while cultural events showcase national traditions. Competitions in traditional sports such as kazakhsha kures and toguz kumalak, as well as horse games like kyz kuu and baiga, draw large crowds.

One of the highlights is the aitys, an improvised poetic contest accompanied by the dombra, where participants compete in wit and eloquence, often continuing until dawn.

Collage credit: Kazinform/ Nano Banana

Although Nauryz was not widely celebrated in Kazakhstan between 1926 and 1988, it has regained national prominence. Since 2001, it has been recognized as a public holiday, and since 2009 it has been officially observed over three days starting March 21.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that March 18 is observed as National Clothing Day in Kazakhstan, part of the Nauryznama decade. The day promotes traditional attire as a key element of preserving national identity.