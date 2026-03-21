New Constitution geared toward youth — President Tokayev

"As you know, earlier this week, I affixed my signature to the Constitution and signed the Decree on measures to implement its provisions. On July 1, the New Constitution will officially take effect.

From now on, we will annually celebrate Constitution Day as a national holiday on March 15, the day the referendum was held.

The nationwide vote vividly demonstrated the active engagement, innovativeness, and maturity of our youth. Representatives of the new generation made their choice as responsible, progressive, and creative citizens of their country.

The New Constitution was adopted, first and foremost, for the benefit of the rising generation. One could say this document is youth-oriented. The Basic Law will serve as a reliable guide for young people. The constructive power of the New Constitution will be fully unlocked through the active engagement of our youth in implementing it," the Head of State said.