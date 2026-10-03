Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev: Artificial intelligence must become a key tool for industrial modernization

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the third meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development, focusing on the digital transformation of Kazakhstan’s industrial sector. He said AI should help raise labor productivity, modernize industry, and expand the production of high value-added goods.

2. Kazakhstan and Germany sign over 30 commercial agreements worth $2B

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed to deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership following talks in Germany. More than 30 commercial agreements worth around $2 billion were signed, covering long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

3. Tokayev and Merz discuss industrial, logistics and digital cooperation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in industry, critical minerals, logistics, digital technologies, education, and science. Tokayev also invited Merz to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

4. Linde eyes investing up to $500 million in new projects in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Linde’s plans for new projects in Kazakhstan, with potential investments of up to $500 million. The sides discussed cooperation in petrochemicals, carbon capture, hydrogen infrastructure, and a new air separation plant in Temirtau.

5. Mikhail Shaidorov rises to No. 2 in ISU world rankings

Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov rose to a career-high second place in the ISU world rankings with 4,193 points. American Ilia Malinin remains the leader, while Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama ranks third.

6. Starlink Mobile communication service launched in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan launched Starlink Mobile, becoming the first Central Asian country to introduce Direct-to-Cell technology as a consumer service. It allows compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites for messaging and basic internet access in areas without terrestrial mobile coverage.

7. Sabyrkhan and Oralbay secure Kazakhstan’s first two boxing golds at Asian Games 2026

Kazakhstan secured two boxing gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Torekhan Sabyrkhan defeated Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in the 70 kg final, while national team captain Aibek Oralbay beat Uzbekistan’s Jakhongir Zokirov.

8. Kazakh athlete deprived of Asiad gold: Federation explains why, vows prize money

The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation filed a protest after Yasmina Toxanbayeva was denied a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games over her footwear. The federation considers her the champion and pledged to pay her the full prize money regardless of the appeal’s outcome.

9. EDB commits $100mln to Almaty International Airport development

The Eurasian Development Bank joined a $670 million financing package for Almaty International Airport, contributing $100 million as a senior co-lender. The funds will support terminal modernization, cargo expansion, and airside infrastructure upgrades at Kazakhstan’s busiest airport.

10. Moody’s maintains Kazakhstan’s Baa1 rating with stable outlook

Moody’s affirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit rating at Baa1 with a stable outlook, citing low government debt, substantial foreign currency assets, and economic resilience. The agency expects non-resource sectors, tax reforms, and infrastructure investment to support further growth and fiscal stability.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.