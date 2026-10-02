EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Second boxing gold for Kazakhstan as Aibek Oralbay triumphs at Asian Games

    15:29, 2 October 2026

    Aibek Oralbay, captain of Kazakhstan's national boxing team, has become champion at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Second boxing gold for Kazakhstan as Aibek Oralbay triumphs at Asian Games
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Kazakh boxer faced Uzbekistan's Jakhongir Zokirov in the final bout and won the gold medal.

    This is Kazakhstan's second boxing gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Earlier, Torekhan Sabyrkhan became an Asian Games champion after defeating Jordan's Zeyad Eashash 5-0 in the 70 kg weight class final.

    Oralbay's victory extended the strong run of Kazakh boxers at Asia's major sporting event. The national team has traditionally ranked among leading boxing squads in Asia, and in recent years efforts to develop the sport have gained new momentum.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Asian Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All