Second boxing gold for Kazakhstan as Aibek Oralbay triumphs at Asian Games

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Kazakh boxer faced Uzbekistan's Jakhongir Zokirov in the final bout and won the gold medal.

This is Kazakhstan's second boxing gold at the 2026 Asian Games. Earlier, Torekhan Sabyrkhan became an Asian Games champion after defeating Jordan's Zeyad Eashash 5-0 in the 70 kg weight class final.

Oralbay's victory extended the strong run of Kazakh boxers at Asia's major sporting event. The national team has traditionally ranked among leading boxing squads in Asia, and in recent years efforts to develop the sport have gained new momentum.