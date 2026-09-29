EDB commits $100mln to Almaty International Airport development

Almaty International Airport, the largest aviation hub in Central Asia and Kazakhstan’s busiest airport by passenger and cargo traffic, currently serves more than 32,000 passengers daily. Passenger traffic reached 12 million in 2025.

The financing will support the modernization of the domestic terminal, upgrades to airside infrastructure, expansion of aircraft de-icing facilities and enlargement of the cargo terminal. The project is also expected to improve connectivity between domestic and international terminals, accelerate baggage handling and enhance apron operations.

Photo credit: EDB

According to EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov, the transaction reflects strong international confidence in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure sector. The financing syndicate includes Merrill Lynch International, Société Générale, the Turkic Investment Fund and several Kazakh banks.

EDB was among a group of international financial institutions that financed the airport’s previous expansion and modernization project in 2021, which included the construction of a new international terminal commissioned in 2024. That project increased the airport’s annual design capacity from 3 million to 14 million passengers.

Photo credit: EDB

The new financing, which matures in 2033, marks the next phase of the airport’s development and demonstrates cooperation between multilateral development banks and commercial lenders in supporting major infrastructure investments in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDB Institute) discussed expanding cooperation on Islamic finance initiatives in Central Asia.