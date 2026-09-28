Starlink Mobile communication service launched in Kazakhstan

The technology allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites without the need for a satellite phone, external antenna, or additional equipment. The connection is established automatically when terrestrial coverage is unavailable and satellite communication conditions are met.

Photo credit: AI Ministry

The service is particularly relevant for Kazakhstan's remote regions, highways, and mountainous areas. It can also provide communications when ground infrastructure is damaged.

The introduction of Starlink Mobile follows agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the United States in 2025. Later that year, the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry and Beeline Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on implementing Direct-to-Cell technology, with the first practical trials conducted in December.

Photo credit: AI Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said Kazakhstan became the first country in Central Asia where Direct-to-Cell technology completed practical testing and is now being introduced as a consumer service.

At the initial stage, users will be able to send and receive messages and access basic internet services. The service will be provided free of charge during the promotional period for Beeline Kazakhstan subscribers.

The service is currently available on compatible Android devices, with support for additional operating systems planned in the future.

To access the service, users must update the Janymda application to the latest version, activate Starlink within the app, and enable data roaming on their smartphones. If terrestrial coverage is unavailable, users can manually select the satellite network Beeline Starlink, which may also appear as 401 04.

According to the company, satellite connectivity is designed to complement, rather than replace, terrestrial mobile networks.

Reports noted Kazakhstan's plans to expand Starlink internet to 124 passenger trains.