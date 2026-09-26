Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev outlines goal of positioning Kazakhstan as middle power

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan will continue expanding international cooperation, attracting investment and promoting its history, culture and economic opportunities abroad. He described these efforts as a shared national aspiration and linked them to improving the well-being of citizens.

2. Kazakh Khalyk Kenesi to develop new National Unity and People’s Accord Concept

The new body includes 42 representatives of ethnocultural associations, giving them a larger role in national consultative and public institutions. The Council will also coordinate efforts with ethnocultural associations and public organizations, while the Qogamdyq Kelisim network will continue operating at the regional level.

3. Kazakhstan and China sign 10 agreements at Investment Forum in Almaty

The agreements cover projects in renewable energy, manufacturing, chemicals, finance and infrastructure across several Kazakh regions. They include plans for an electrolytic aluminum plant, 450 MW of wind power capacity, a vehicle manufacturing complex and a specialized investment fund.

4. Tokayev names stronger friendship with China among Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities

PresidentTokayev said the two countries should deepen cooperation in response to global instability and shared challenges. He also called for the investment forum to become a permanent platform for business engagement and proposed a new joint production program.

5. India and Kazakhstan explore new opportunities in bilateral cooperation

The India-Kazakhstan Strategic Dialogue 2026 was held in Astana on September 24, bringing together Indian and Kazakh experts, scholars and officials. Participants discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, energy, critical minerals, logistics, technology, education and regional security.

6. Yerlan Koshanov elected Chairman of Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

An organizational meeting of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi was held in Astana, where members elected Yerlan Koshanov as Chairman through a secret ballot. Koshanov received 120 votes, with one member abstaining, after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated him for the post.

7. Tokayev announces early elections to local representative bodies

The President said elections to local representative bodies should become the final stage of reforms to the country’s public administration system. Tokayev noted that incumbent maslikhat deputies will retain their powers until they are terminated on grounds provided for by the Constitution and national legislation.

8. Aktau to host the Caspian — Sea of Friendship international festival

The international festival The Caspian — Sea of Friendship will take place in Aktau from September 25 to 27. According to the press service of the Aktau City Akimat, the program includes a pop vocal competition and a festive gala concert for City Day featuring well-known Kazakh singers.

9. Astana named among Lonely Planet’s 50 places to visit in 2027

Lonely Planet’s guide highlights Astana’s futuristic skyline, architectural landmarks, museums and growing culinary scene, while also recommending nearby Burabay and Korgalzhyn. The city is presented as a blend of modern and historic influences, with distinct experiences on both sides of the Ishim River.

10.Kazakhstan's Yakovlev and Chernukhin make history with rowing gold at Asian Games

Kazakhstani rowers Vladislav Yakovlev and Ivan Chernukhin have won gold medals at the 20th Summer Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The athletes finished first in the men’s coxless pair event (M2-).

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.