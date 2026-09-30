Linde eyes investing up to $500 million in new projects in Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly commended Linde’s contribution to the development of the country’s industrial sector. Linde is one of the world’s leading companies in industrial gases and engineering. The company’s technologies play a key role in the metallurgical, mining, chemical, and energy sectors, as well as in healthcare, electronics, and high-tech manufacturing.

The President welcomed the company’s plans to develop a number of new projects in Kazakhstan, with a potential investment portfolio of up to 500 million US dollars, including the signing of an agreement between Linde and Qarmet on the construction of a new air separation plant in Temirtau.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed a number of joint projects in the petrochemical industry. The Head of State particularly highlighted Linde’s expertise and technologies in carbon capture and storage, as well as the company’s commitment to developing hydrogen infrastructure, which is aligned with Kazakhstan’s objectives in advancing the transition to a green economy.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the interlocutor about the development of petrochemical and chemical clusters in the Atyrau and Mangystau regions and invited Linde to participate in the implementation of promising projects in these industries.

Photo source: Akorda

For his part, Oliver Pfann thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his support for the company’s initiatives and expressed readiness to further expand the partnership and establish new production facilities in Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, the second day of the Head of State’s official visit to Germany began with a meeting with Bernd Ulbricht, Vice President for Commercial and Financial Affairs at Siemens AG.