Kazakh athlete deprived of Asiad gold: Federation explains why, vows prize money
The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation has issued an official statement on the situation involving Yasmina Toxanbayeva, who was denied a gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Athletics Federation said it continues to defend the athlete's rights and interests.
"The Federation has filed a corresponding protest and submitted a complaint against the decision. The World Athletics list of approved footwear includes the brand ASICS. However, the specific model Yasmina wore was not on that list.
Moreover, the athlete's footwear was checked before the competition began. After that, she was cleared to start. In this regard, the Federation will continue working to defend Yasmіna's rights and interests.
At the same time, we do not absolve ourselves of accountability. While preparing athletes well and achieving strong results in competition, it is equally important to comply with established regulations and technical requirements, and effectively protect athletes' interests within international sports organizations," QazAthletics said.
The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation said it considers Yasmіna the champion.
"The Federation will continue to support her. Regardless of the outcome of our protest and complaint, all prize money designated for the champion will be paid in full by the Federation from its own resources," the federation noted.
As the athlete said earlier, her result in the marathon race walk at the 2026 Asian Games was annulled.
Yasmina Toxanbayeva finished first in the 42.195km race walk with a time of 3:22:20. However, a protest was lodged against her result.