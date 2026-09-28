Kazakh athlete deprived of Asiad gold: Federation explains why, vows prize money

"The Federation has filed a corresponding protest and submitted a complaint against the decision. The World Athletics list of approved footwear includes the brand ASICS. However, the specific model Yasmina wore was not on that list.

Moreover, the athlete's footwear was checked before the competition began. After that, she was cleared to start. In this regard, the Federation will continue working to defend Yasmіna's rights and interests.

At the same time, we do not absolve ourselves of accountability. While preparing athletes well and achieving strong results in competition, it is equally important to comply with established regulations and technical requirements, and effectively protect athletes' interests within international sports organizations," QazAthletics said.