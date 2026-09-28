Mikhail Shaidorov rises to No. 2 in ISU world rankings
22:29, 28 September 2026
Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov has climbed to second in the updated International Skating Union (ISU) world rankings, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the ISU website.
The skater has 4,193 ranking points.
Ilia Malinin of the USA remains the world rankings leader with 4,590 points. Japan's Yuma Kagiyama is third with 4,123 points.
The No. 2 spot is the highest position of Mikhail Shaidorov's career in the ISU world rankings.
Earlier, Shaidorov claimed the bronze medal at the ISU Challenger Series Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia.