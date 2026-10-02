Tokayev: Artificial intelligence must become a key tool for industrial modernization

In his remarks, the Head of State stressed that artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the key drivers of competitiveness in the new digital era.

“According to the 2026 UN Industrial Development Report, AI has been identified as one of five transformational megatrends reshaping the global economy. Over the past five years, the share of AI-related patents in total patent applications has roughly tripled. This points to a fundamental technological shift. Competition is no longer only for natural resources, capital and markets, but also for the speed of improving production efficiency. It is important for Kazakhstan to seize these opportunities in a timely manner. Our main objective is to boost labor productivity, accelerate technological modernization and expand the production of high value-added goods. Artificial intelligence must become one of the key tools in this effort,” the President said.

Tokayev said that, under the 2029 Digital Kazakhstan strategy, the country is building a comprehensive national AI ecosystem designed to deliver tangible economic results.

He said that over the first eight months of this year, industrial output reached nearly 46 trillion tenge. The manufacturing industry grew by 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

“To maintain strong economic growth, we must improve labor productivity, modernize our industrial base, and expand the production of high value-added goods. Artificial intelligence plays a key role in achieving this goal. The true value of AI lies in enhancing human capabilities. AI enables engineers to make more accurate decisions, increases labor productivity, and provides management with real-time analytical information for prompt and grounded decision-making. It is this principle that underpins our industrial policy,” the head of state said.

Earlier, speaking at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana, Freedom Holding Corp. CEO Timur Turlov said AI agents built into digital ecosystems will give ordinary users the kind of personal assistant once reserved for top executives.