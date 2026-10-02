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    Kazakhstan secures first boxing gold at Asian Games 2026

    10:33, 2 October 2026

    Kazakh Torekhan Sabyrkhan claimed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    Kazakhstan secures first boxing gold at Asian Games 2026
    Photo credit: NOC

    In the men’s 70 kg final, Torekhan Sabyrkhan defeated Jordan’s Zeyad Ishaish.

    This marks the country’s first gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games.

    Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while  Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.

    Boxing Sport Asian Games Kazakhstan Japan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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