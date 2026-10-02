Kazakhstan secures first boxing gold at Asian Games 2026

In the men’s 70 kg final, Torekhan Sabyrkhan defeated Jordan’s Zeyad Ishaish.

This marks the country’s first gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games.

Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.