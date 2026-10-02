Kazakhstan secures first boxing gold at Asian Games 2026
10:33, 2 October 2026
Kazakh Torekhan Sabyrkhan claimed a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
In the men’s 70 kg final, Torekhan Sabyrkhan defeated Jordan’s Zeyad Ishaish.
This marks the country’s first gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games.
Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.