Tokayev and Merz discuss industrial, logistics and digital cooperation

The sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

It was emphasized that the two governments will work to create favorable conditions for expanding bilateral engagement.

Photo credit: Akorda

As the President noted, Germany is among Kazakhstan’s key trading partners and leading foreign investors. Significant potential for further expanding cooperation exists in such areas as industry, critical minerals, transport and logistics, digital technologies, as well as the production of high value-added goods, including machinery and chemicals.

The sides also held a substantive exchange of views on multilateral cooperation. An agreement was reached to intensify engagement within international organizations and frameworks, including the “Central Asia-Germany” format.

The President and the Federal Chancellor then continued their talks with the participation of members of the delegations of the two countries.

President Tokayev emphasized that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany is underpinned by strong political trust, mutual economic interests and close people-to-people ties.

“Last year, bilateral trade reached 4.5 billion US dollars, increasing by 13.4%. Total investment inflows from Germany over the past 21 years have reached 8 billion dollars. I would like to assure you that ensuring the security of German investments remains under our particular attention,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The sides paid special attention to strengthening trade and economic cooperation. As was noted, the joint investment portfolio currently comprises 40 industrial projects with a total value of approximately 54 billion.

In this context, the President of Kazakhstan noted the productive and well-coordinated work of the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Kazakhstan-German Business Council.

The Head of State emphasized Germany’s significant role in contemporary global politics and the world economy. According to him, the country’s industrial strength, scientific expertise and the German people’s culture of responsible work enjoy well-deserved international recognition.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz also discussed ways to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the implementation of joint initiatives in education and science.

The sides expressed confidence that the outcomes of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Germany will contribute to achieving even greater results for the well-being and prosperity of the two countries.

Following the talks, the Head of State invited Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany addressed the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum.