Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to expanding partnership with international universities – President

President Tokayev announced the upcoming opening of the AlemAI International Centre for AI in Astana, alongside the development of “CryptoCity,” an experimental zone for digital assets where legal and tech solutions will be piloted, during the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk, Belarus.

2. Astana hosts Kazakhstan-China cultural forum

From June 22 to 24, Nazarbayev University became a vibrant hub as attendees gathered under the theme “Bronze Meets the Golden Man” to deepen cultural exchanges between Kazakhstan and China.

3. President addresses Aibyn XI International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering

President Tokayev opened the XI Aibyn youth forum in Aktobe, welcoming 800 participants from across six countries and marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the centenary of Kazakh war hero Aliya Moldagulova.

4. Kazakh dried kumys and horse meat adapted to foreign market requirements

Kazakhstan is expanding production of powdered kumys and horse meat tailored to meet international veterinary standards. Thanks to state support, the horse population and related product output have grown significantly in recent years. Besides, Kazakhstan grants farmers soft loans and leasing options for buying horses and equipment.

5. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev states need to launch Safe City national platform

President Tokayev proposed the launch of a national Safe City platform to integrate video surveillance, facial recognition, and AI-driven analytics. The aim is to strengthen crime prevention and modernize law enforcement with digital tools.

6. Almost 90% of all transactions in Kazakhstan cashless, says Head of State

Over 89% of financial transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, driven by rapid growth in mobile banking. President Tokayev highlighted the country’s progress in digital finance and invited international partners to collaborate in developing digital and AI infrastructure.

7. NPP construction: Kazakhstan and Russia to sign intergovernmental agreement by year-end

Kazakhstan plans to sign a key agreement with Russia by the end of the year to build its first nuclear power plant. The project is expected to be worth over $14 billion and will be funded through a preferential loan. Preparatory studies and legal frameworks are already underway.

8. RES in Kazakhstan: what new projects will be launched by 2027

The Vice Minister said that 91 projects with an overall capacity of 2258MW are under implementation now, which includes: 20 wind power stations, 9 solar power stations, 58 small hydropower stations, 4 bioenergy facilities.

9. Kazakhstan wins bronze at Canoe Sprint Championships in Minsk

Tatyana Tokarnitskaya and Olga Shmeleva claimed the bronze medal in the Women's K2 500m race. The tournament brought together athletes from 9 countries.

10.Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships

Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition. It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.

