Almost 90% of all transactions in Kazakhstan cashless, says Head of State

He noted that since 2018, the number of fintech companies has quadrupled, and over 4,000 participants - including crypto exchanges and payment services - are registered with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). President Tokayev went on to invite international partners to collaborate in developing digital and AI infrastructure.

“The AIFC ranks first in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index and leads the region in green and digital finance. More than 89% of all transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, and mobile banking usage has increased by over 460% in the past four years. We plan to create an innovative pilot zone called CryptoCity, where cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase goods, services, and for other purposes. The development of artificial intelligence also holds strategic importance for our country. We believe AI is a key driver of future growth, competitiveness, and the digital sovereignty of the state,” the President of Kazakhstan added.

In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between the public and private sectors will play a key role in ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

It bears to remind that EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Ersaiyn Nagasspayev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association Yerlan Dossymbekov, ADB Vice President Bhargav Dasgupta, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, CNPC Vice President Zhang Daowei, and Alstom AMECA (Africa, Middle East and Central Asia) Region President Martin Vaujour took the floor at the plenary session to deliver their remarks.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council on Tuesday.