Kazakhstan attaches special importance to expanding partnership with international universities - President

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Russian leadership for assistance in opening a branch of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute in Kazakhstan.

“This year, the inauguration of the AlemAI International Centre for Artificial Intelligence will take place in Astana. In addition, we are working on creation of CryptoCity, an experimental innovative zone, called to become a center of attraction for global experts in the field of cryptocurrencies. In this pilot project, we intend to test legal and technological solutions related to the widespread use of digital assets. In general, Kazakhstan is open to cooperation and offers EAEU countries to jointly participate in the launch of innovative clusters, technoparks and startup incubators, where scientific developments and technologies can turn into successful commercial solutions," added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He then said that advanced digital technologies are capable of giving a strong impetus to trade-economic cooperation between the countries.

“We have everything needed for this - strategic documents, accumulated experience and understanding of common tasks. The most important thing is that we need to act in a coordinated, pragmatic and proactive manner. I am confident that systematic and decisive policy of the states and unification of their efforts in the Eurasian space will make artificial intelligence a source of sustainable growth and global competitiveness of our economies. We are fully committed to further strengthening and development of economic integration, and we are ready for systematic joint work to build an effective, open and dynamic Eurasian Economic Union," the Head of State concluded.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the EAEU has a historic chance to join global competition in AI.