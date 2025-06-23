 Astana hosts Kazakhstan-China Cultural Forum

The event is held in honor of the visit of the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, as part of the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan, and is also featured in the program of the Second Forum of News Agencies of China and Central Asian Countries.

“A year ago, in Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, announced year 2025 as the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan, following the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China in 2024.The event unveils a new page in the history of the two countries’ tourism cooperation. China and Kazakhstan have traditionally had strong economic and cultural relations. Today, we continue improving these ties within "One Belt, One Road" initiative, where tourism is becoming a key factor in reproaching our nations,” said Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Erzhan Erkinbayev.

The goal of the event is to build a strong cultural bridge between the two countries and the entire world through an international academic dialogue, interdisciplinary artistic performances and interactive master classes featuring intangible cultural heritage.

According to organizers, the symbol of Chinese civilization will be Bronze, and Kazakhstan’s symbol is the image of the Golden Man, which reflect the idea of ​​mutual respect, dialogue and cultural enrichment, thus opening a new page of cooperation in the spirit of the Great Silk Road and the concept of a "community of common destiny for China and Central Asia."

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

On June 16, President of China Xi Jinping arrived in Astana to participate in the II Central Asia – China Summit.