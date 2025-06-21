Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, Xi Jinping hold talks in Astana

During the talks, President Tokayev said that China is a good neighbor, close friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, highlighting Xi Jinping’s personal support for Kazakh-Chinese interaction, which, according to him, is evolving at an unprecedented pace in the spirit of comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership.

2. Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev outlines CA–China partnership prospects

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the key areas of Central Asia-China partnership in his speech at II Central Asia – China Summit in the Kazakh capital Astana.

3. Russia seeks to expand energy cooperation with Kazakhstan

During a meeting with members of the international press on the sidelines of the 2025 St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin highlighted that “it [the energy sector] has always been one of the pillars of bilateral cooperation”.

4. Tokayev urges pharmaceutical industry development in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry and the manufacturing of medical devices.

5. Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan to master e‑commerce via TikTok

A training program is being launched to help small and medium-sized businesses learn how to sell through social media and online marketplaces, as part of broader support measures.

6. Kazakh PM assigns to set up regional water‑risk management headquarters

The PM said providing farmers with water resources and meeting the agricultural needs claim heightened attention. He stressed the need to transfer to proactive water risk management with a focus on efficiency, cost effectiveness and interagency collaboration.

7. Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye field to boost gas production with new wells

LLP Ural Oil and Gas, the operator of Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field, plans to raise annual gas output to 700 million cubic meters with the commissioning of additional three wells.

8. Dimash is a star in Portugal: Lara Aleixo shares love for Kazakh culture on Portugal Day

Portuguese singer Lara Aleixo visited Kazakhstan for the third time to perform at the Day of Portugal celebration in Astana. In an interview with Kazinform News Agency, she shared her admiration for the country, its people, and Kazakh culture.

9. Kazakh project wins silver at Cannes Lions for domestic‑violence campaign

The Kazakh social campaign Svet Saltanat received a Silver Lion at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the Real-Time Contextual Content category. The initiative was launched in April and is centered around a neon sign displaying the name Saltanat, installed in Almaty, which flashes every time a new case of domestic violence is recorded.

10.Giant kimeshek installed in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region enters Guinness Book of Records

Giant kimeshek, the traditional headgear of married women with children in Kazakhstan, broke the mega record in the country’s fashion industry. Kimeshek symbolizes a special status in the family and society.

