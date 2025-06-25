RES in Kazakhstan: What new projects will be launched by 2027

“As of late 2024, there were 153 RES facilities in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 3,032MW, which enabled to supply 6.43% of the total volume of electricity in the country. To date, their number rose to 156 and their capacity is 3,122MW,” Vice Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov said at a briefing.

According to him, RES facilities generated 7.581 billion kWh in 2024, of which:

4 513 billion kWh were generated by wind power facilities

1 889,6 billion kWh – by solar power facilities

1 177 billion kWh – by hydropower facilities

1.58 billion kWh – by bio-energy facilities

The Vice Minister said that 91 projects with an overall capacity of 2 258MW are under implementation now, which includes:

20 wind power stations (1 364.5 MW)

9 solar power stations (282.6 MW)

58 small hydropower stations (591.81MW)

4 bionenergy facilities (19.25MW)

Yessimkhanov then said that with the introduction of renewable energy auctions, more than 260 companies from 14 countries including China, Germany, Turkiye, France, UAE, South Korea and others are involved in RES development in Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan has proved to be an open and transparent platform for green energy investment," he stressed.