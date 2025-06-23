Kassym-Jomart Tokayev states need to launch Safe City national platform

He tasked the Ministry of Digital Technologies to digitalize operational processes as much as possible to increase productivity and reduce corruption risks.

The President stated the need to apply artificial intelligence and big data opportunities to standardize law enforcement practice.

He also urged the need to launch the Safe City national platform which will combine the existing video surveillance systems as well as face and transport recognition tools and people’s behavior analysis.

The President also touched upon growing number of internet and telephone frauds, often committed by well-organized criminal groups operating from abroad, which significantly complicates their investigation.

"Preventive activities gain special importance here,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He reminded of creation of a modern antifraud center at the National Bank, which specializes in detecting and blocking dubious operations.

The Head of State also emphasized the importance of ensuring protection of citizens’ personal data.

“In order to raise people’s financial awareness, forming immunity in society to the fraudulent schemes, we should enhance joint work with the deputies of all levels,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Head of State said the problem of groundless criminal prosecution of national businesses had not been fully addressed in Kazakhstan and tasked the Prosecutor General’s Office to continue this work.