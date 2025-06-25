President addresses Aibyn XI International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering

The event brought together some 800 participants from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The event is dedicated to two important dates: 80th anniversary of Great Victory and 100th anniversary of Kazakh hero Aliya Moldagulova.

In his remarks, the President said that this year, Aibyn gathering is dedicated to the 100th anniversary since the birth of a brave daughter of the Kazakh nation, Soviet Union hero, Aliya Moldagulova.

"The fate of a fearless sniper girl is featured in the chronicles of the Kazakh people and friendly countries. Aliya Moldagulova left for the front at a very young age. In bloody battles, she showed a true example of heroism and selfless devotion to duty," said the President.

"This year, we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Great Victory. This historical jubilee is of huge importance for Kazakhstan. Our people made an invaluable contribution to victory, defending the ideals of freedom and justice. 1 million 200 thousand Kazakh soldiers were drafted to the war, and almost half of them died. Day and night, our people worked in the fields, factories and plants, providing the army with food, weapons and ammunition. We will always cherish the memory of courage and fortitude of our valiant soldiers and home front workers, who overcame incredible trials for the name of peace and tranquility on the Earth,” the Head of State said.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at the Memorial Complex to Aliya Moldagulova in Aktobe.