Horse breeding is included in the country’s agro-industrial complex development state programs. For the past five years, Kazakhstan spent over 9.6 billion tenge from the republican budget on horse breeding development, including some 900 million tenge allocated in 2025. Thanks to measures taken horse population reached 4.4 million in 2025, that is two and a half times more compared to 1991.

He noted mare's milk, horse meat production and processing reported positive dynamics. For the past five years, horse meat production grew by 30% to make 179,900 tons. Milk production rose by 21% to 33,400 tons.

The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry works on bringing export-oriented products, including dried mare's milk and horse meat in conformity with the veterinary requirements of foreign countries. Besides, Kazakhstan grants farmers soft loans and leasing options for buying horses and equipment.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan plans to build new plants, agricultural clusters and energy facilities in its regions in the nearest time.