NPP construction: Kazakhstan and Russia to sign intergovernmental agreement by year-end

He said the NPP cost will be determined based on a technical and economic feasibility study.

Satkaliyev said he cannot reveal the details since the indicative parameters are protected by official agreements concluded with the participants of the process, but in the world practice, such nuclear power stations cost a minimum of 14 billion US dollars.

He added that the terms of the preferential loan to Rosatom will be determined in accordance with the agreement between the finance ministries of the two states. “This will be a government loan. We are currently preparing a draft intergovernmental agreement,” he noted.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Russia signed documents determining the main phases of preparation and implementation of the nuclear plant construction project.