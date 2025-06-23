EN
    Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships

    10:43, 23 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Klim Ryukhov and Vladislav Mastikhin claimed the men’s title at the 6th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition.

    It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.

    As reported previously, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan ousted Daniil Medvedev to claim the singles title at the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany

