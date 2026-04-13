Dimash Qudaibergen receives his first award in China as a producer

Welcomed with thunderous cheers on the red carpet, Dimash appeared alongside Macao’s beloved mascot “MaiMai,” creating a vivid symbol of cultural and tourism exchange.

Having long missed his Chinese audience, the Kazakh vocalist greeted fans with warmth, remarking on the unique beauty of Macao - something, he said, that words could scarcely capture.

Closing the festival’s program, Dimash electrified the stage with his original composition Fire, performing in English and weaving in a rap verse in Kazakh.

The evening brought another milestone for Dimash: his first award as a producer. He was honored with the Weibo Macau China Award for Annual Contribution to International Cultural Exchange, recognizing his role in building bridges between nations through art.

Photo credit: dimashnews

“Friends, hello! Tonight we witnessed a truly special moment. At the beautiful Weibo Gala in Macau, we received this award, it is a great honor and joy for us. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of you. This award is especially meaningful to me. Previously, I have received awards in different countries around the world as a singer, but this is my very first award as a producer," he shared on Instagram.

The singer also thanked all those who participated in the Voice Beyond Horizon project.

"In Kazakh culture, there are proverbs that remind us that no one succeeds alone. I send you all my warmest embrace. I truly believe this is an achievement of the entire team. May our country be blessed with peace and prosperity. The final of our project will soon be broadcast on television – don’t miss it! Let’s watch Voice Beyond Horizon together," noted he.

Earlier, it was reported that a documentary film about Dimash Qudaibergen's artistic career and the phenomenon of his global fan community would be premiered in Spain on May 30.