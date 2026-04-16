When will Kazakhstan’s Vice President be appointed

Senate Ashimbayev noted that the issue falls within the competence of the Head of State.

“Once the new Qurultay is elected, the Head of State will make the necessary decision. Decisions will be made in accordance with the law and the new Constitution. These issues are outlined in our Constitution,” said Maulen Ashimbayev.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan would, with the consent of the Qurultay expressed by a majority vote of the total number of its deputies, appoint the Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; dismiss the Vice President from office and determine their powers.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan would hold elections for the Qurultay this August.