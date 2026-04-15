Tokayev, UN special envoy Marsudi discuss Central Asia’s water challenges

During the talks on Wednesday, President Tokayev highlighted that water is a crucial strategic asset for Kazakhstan's sustainability, environmental safety, and regional stability. He stressed the urgent need to establish a more effective international framework for water resource cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

In this context, the Kazakhstani president spoke about his initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the United Nations. He stated that this measure is intended to invigorate global efforts toward sustainable water usage, improve international coordination, and advance solutions to water-related challenges.

On the margins of the forthcoming Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, initial international consultations will commence to substantively address the potential parameters and future outlook of this structure.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting highlighted the role of the upcoming December 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, viewed as a crucial platform for developing coordinated approaches to water issues.

The interlocutors also focused on the effective management of water resources in the Central Asian region.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan proposes the creation of a UN Water international organization.