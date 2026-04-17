Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 30 by employment rates

According to the International Labour Organization (ILOSTAT), the country’s employment rate reached 67% of the population aged 15 and older.

Kazakhstan shares the 29th spot with New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand.

To note, Kazakhstan outperforms larger economies such as the United States (59%), United Kingdom (59%), Germany (59%), and France (52%).

Qatar leads the ranking with an employment rate of 87%.

The top 10 also includes countries such as the Solomon Islands, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Cambodia.

The ranking reflects the share of employed individuals within the working-age population, based on ILO’s 2025 research.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan ranked 57th worldwide in the Henley Passport Index 2026.