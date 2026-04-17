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    Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 30 by employment rates

    08:31, 17 April 2026

    Kazakhstan secured 29th place in the global employment ranking for 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan ranks among world’s top 30 by employment rates
    Photo credit: Gemini/ Kazinform

    According to the International Labour Organization (ILOSTAT), the country’s employment rate reached 67% of the population aged 15 and older.

    Kazakhstan shares the 29th spot with New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand.

    To note, Kazakhstan outperforms larger economies such as the United States (59%), United Kingdom (59%), Germany (59%), and France (52%).

    Qatar leads the ranking with an employment rate of 87%.

    The top 10 also includes countries such as the Solomon Islands, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Cambodia.

    The ranking reflects the share of employed individuals within the working-age population, based on ILO’s 2025 research.

    It should be noted, Kazakhstan ranked 57th worldwide in the Henley Passport Index 2026.

    Employment Kazakhstan Studies Society Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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