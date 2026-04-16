Kazakhstan joins 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul

The event brought together parliamentarians from more than 155 countries.

Speaking during the general debate, the Majilis speaker stated that the world is currently going through a complex and unstable period, marked by a weakening of international law, escalating conflicts, and intensifying economic crises.

Koshanov noted that in such times, the role of parliamentary diplomacy becomes especially important. Modern inter-parliamentary dialogue aims to strengthen respect, trust, and cooperation between countries, as well as to ensure the unconditional protection of international agreements. In this context, the theme of the 152nd Assembly serves as a call to action for parliamentarians worldwide.

Kazakhstan consistently adheres to the principles of the United Nations Charter, advocates for open and constructive dialogue, and supports the peaceful resolution of conflicts. These are the fundamental principles of the country’s foreign policy, steadily implemented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As noted, Astana and Almaty have repeatedly served as platforms for peace negotiations between conflicting parties. In addition, Kazakhstan contributes to global peace and security through participation in UN missions, said the Majilis chairman.

Koshanov highlighted that Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping contingent has been involved for the third consecutive year in maintaining the ceasefire regime and stabilizing the situation in the Golan Heights.

More broadly, he noted that Central Asia today demonstrates an example of balanced and multi-vector diplomacy in the region. Border issues between regional countries have been fully resolved, and major joint infrastructure projects are being implemented in hydropower, transport, and logistics. Kazakhstan’s Parliament plays an active role in this work.

Kazakhstan is also making significant efforts to fulfill its commitments in sustainable development. A special parliamentary commission has been established to monitor the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Koshanov stressed that the country places particular importance on food and water security, as well as climate change issues. Next week, the Regional Ecological Summit supported by the United Nations will be held in Astana. The forum is expected to present practical solutions for water resource management, the transition to a green economy, and strengthening regional stability.

The speaker also emphasized that there is a growing global demand for justice, which is reflected in the Assembly’s agenda, especially in relations between the state and the society.

Photo credit: Talgat Tanybayev

In response to this demand, President Tokayev has set the creation of a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan as the main goal of his presidency. To achieve this, large-scale political reforms have been carried out. The recent adoption of a new Constitution through a nationwide referendum demonstrates public trust in state institutions and support for the President’s reforms. The Constitution prioritizes the interests of the people and enshrines the principle that “the state exists for the individual, not the individual for the state.” It also establishes a balance between a “strong President, an influential Parliament, and an accountable Government.” As part of these reforms, the country is transitioning from a bicameral to a unicameral Parliament.

Koshanov also spoke about the legislative work of Kazakhstan’s Parliament. Among key laws are the Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence. These documents establish principles of openness, security, and responsibility in the use of digital technologies and AI, maintaining a balance between technological progress and the protection of citizens’ rights.

Following the forum, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with parliamentary speakers and thanked participants for their contributions.

On the sidelines of the forum, Koshanov also held bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts.

During talks with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, Koshanov noted that by hosting the Assembly, Istanbul has become the capital of global parliamentarism for the fourth time in its history.

They discussed strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and emphasized that the strong friendship and mutual respect between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye set an example for other nations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to providing legislative support for agreements reached by their countries’ leaders.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of expanding inter-party cooperation and integration in trade, investment, industry, tourism, transport, and logistics.

In a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Koshanov congratulated Marlen Mamataliev on his election as Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh and stressed the importance Kazakhstan places on strengthening ties with Kyrgyzstan. The sides agreed to enhance cooperation through inter-parliamentary councils, friendship groups, and specialized committees, while also discussing expanded collaboration in trade, culture, education, border management, and transport.

Koshanov also informed his counterpart about the progress of presidential reforms in Kazakhstan.

During a meeting with the Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, Trần Thanh Mẫn, Koshanov expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening cooperation across all areas, with particular emphasis on inter-parliamentary relations. Both sides agreed to make full use of parliamentary diplomacy to address global challenges.

Additionally, Koshanov exchanged views with parliamentary leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Georgia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

A working meeting was also held with heads of parliamentary delegations from member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

Beyond the main session, Kazakhstani deputies participated in meetings of standing committees focused on sustainable development, peace, and international security.

It is worth noting that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, founded in 1889, is the largest international parliamentary organization, comprising parliaments from 183 countries. Kazakhstan has been a member since 1993. The Union’s mission is to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development worldwide.

Previously, it was reported the joint statement of the CA-EU Interparliamentary Cooperation Forum was adopted.