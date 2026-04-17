Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

During the visit, they surveyed China’s leading healthcare facilities such as Ruijin Hospital и Renji Hospital, attended the CMEF Spring 2026 International Medical Equipment Fair, and held talks with representatives of Mindray Company, one of the global providers of medical devices and solutions.

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

Particular attention was given to modern digital solutions widely applied in China, namely, centralized patient monitoring systems, integration of medical devices into a common data environment, development of internet hospitals, providing efficient collaboration of online and offline medical services.

Photo credit: Medical Center of the President's Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan

Following the trip, the sides agreed on the development of cooperation with medical and tech companies in China.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The agreements provide joint educational programs and internships, and the introduction of advanced technological solutions.

Among the priorities are the development of robotized surgery, the development of digital operating rooms, the AI-based patient monitoring systems, and the automation of pharmaceutical logistics.

The Hospital of the Medical Center and the National Hospital plan staged adoption of practices, including the development of digital services and the establishment of an AI medical platform.

Development of these initiatives is expected to contribute to raising the quality and availability of medical assistance, optimization of clinical and management processes, and further modernization of the country’s healthcare system.