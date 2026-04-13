Astana hosts CMG Media Week 2026

The program will bring together practitioners from China Media Group (CMG) and experts from MNU on a single educational platform, which offers intensive training sessions and workshops focused on multimedia content and developing reporting skills in an international environment. Students will gain an opportunity to work on real case studies, engage directly with CMG experts, and present their own projects.

The best student projects will be presented at the closing ceremony, with participants receiving official certificates.

MNU Provost Anar Ibrayeva emphasized that CMG Media Week 2026 offers a unique opportunity for students to learn from leading Chinese media professionals with international experience. CMG is widely recognized as a flagship of Chinese media and a hub of professional journalistic competences.

Photo credit: MNU

In a video address, Ding Yun, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of CGTN, noted that CMG Media Week 2026 in Astana would serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and experience, enabling students not only to gain new professional skills but also to better understand the specifics of modern Chinese media.

This international event is the continuation of the partnership between MNU and Kazakhstan President's TV and Radio Complex, which launched the International School of Journalism in 2023. The joint project became the first of its kind in Kazakhstan, aimed at training young journalists to meet the needs of both the state and society, while laying the foundation for expanded international media cooperation.

Background

The event is organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group under the memorandum signed on June 16, 2025, during the visit of Chinese President to Kazakhstan. The signing ceremony took place at Akorda in the presence of presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

Photo credit: MNU

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan stands as the country’s largest vertically integrated media company, offering a full cycle of content production and distribution. The company unites Jibek Joly TV channel and radio for domestic audiences, as well as international TV channels such as Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, Silk Way Prime, Qazinform News Agency, Documentary Film Center, as well as TRKLAB digital brand.

China Media Group (CMG) is one of the world’s largest and most influential media conglomerates. The organization operates more than 100 television and radio channels, along with news outlets that deliver content in more than 80 languages. CMG’s global reach is supported by a network of more than 190 overseas correspondent bureaus across 67 countries.

Maqsut Narikbayev University (MNU) is recognized as one of Kazakhstan’s leading and most prestigious higher education institutions. It became the first university in the CIS and Central Asia to earn the distinguished British accreditation QAA Global Quality Award.