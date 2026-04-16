Kazakhstan moves to expand environmental cooperation with UN

A draft government decree, developed by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, was published for public debate on April 16, 2026.

Under the draft, it is proposed to approve a Framework Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nysanbayev named to sign the document.

The agreement aims to bolster the strategic partnership, foster institutional dialogue, and execute collaborative environmental initiatives that align with Kazakhstan’s national priorities and global goals.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's international standing in Central Asia, inter alia, by supporting and re-establishing the UNEP Subregional Office in Almaty as a regional environmental hub.

The agreement remains in effect until December 31, 2029, with the public debate period for the draft open until May 4, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan seeks to cut emissions from coal plants by 34% under its new national project.