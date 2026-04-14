Kazakhstani passport rises to 57th spot with visa-free access to 78 countries in latest rankings

According to the 2026 Henley Passport Index, Kazakhstani passport holders have visa-free or simplified access to 78 countries.

Globally, Singapore leads with 192 destinations, followed by Japan, South Korea, and the UAE (187).

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and reflects the level of travel freedom for citizens of different countries

Within the CIS region, Kazakhstan is positioned below the Russian Federation (44th with 113 destinations) yet outpaces other Central Asian nations.

Experts say Henley Passport Index rankings, updated monthly, reflect a country’s diplomatic ties, visa agreements, and integration level, serving as a key metric for global mobility.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan climbs in the Climatescope clean energy investment ranking.