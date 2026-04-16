Zhambyl region to host International Tulip Festival

According to the local authorities, the event is aimed at positioning the region in the global community as a homeland of Greig’s tulip and implementation of the strategy of preserving the region’s biodiversity.

The purpose of the festival is to promote the region’s tourism potential, preserve natural landscapes with wild tulips, and establish them as a regional brand. The event will be attended by domestic and foreign experts, scientists, as well as representatives of international organizations.

The festival will feature Qymyzmuryndyk ceremony, including tasting of natural kumyz and demonstration of its preparation technology. Visitors will also enjoy s handicrafts exhibition and fair, scientific and educational excursions, traditional games and concert programs.

As part of international cooperation, around 40,000 tulip bulbs will be gifted to Zhambyl region by the Kingdom of Netherlands. They will be planted in the territory of the region and will contribute, enhancing the region’s natural image and boosting its tourism potential.

The festival is designed to contribute to the development of the region’s economy, promote both domestic and international tourism, and strengthen international cultural and scientific ties.

As it was reported, Zhambyl region confidently leads all regions of Kazakhstan in tulip species diversity. Eighteen species of this iconic spring flower grow here, ten of which are listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of endangered species.