Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events. He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.

2. Kazakhstan and China launch hydrogen technology hub

The practical foundation for the center is a tripartite memorandum signed between Al-Farabi KazNU, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Energy China International. Under the agreement, the parties will conduct joint research, test hydrogen technologies, and launch experimental pilot projects.

3. Kazakhstan awards heroes of Middle East evacuation

Kazakhstan honored civil servants and aviation workers who carried out a large-scale evacuation of over 10,000 citizens from the Middle East after airspace closures. The operation, involving 66 flights, was praised for its coordination and efficiency and recognized with state awards presented on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

4. Kazakhstan, Singapore discuss cooperation in digitalization and AI

Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed expanding cooperation in digitalization, AI, cybersecurity, and GovTech, highlighting Kazakhstan’s push to become a fully digital nation by 2026. Both sides noted strong potential for partnership, building on their progress and plans for joint initiatives, forums, and technology projects.

5. Kazakhstan to host International AI Film Festival

The festival will bring together filmmakers, digital creators, representatives of technology companies, industry experts, and investors. It is designed as a platform to foster projects at the intersection of cinema and AI technologies. The centerpiece of the festival will be an international short film competition. Creators from around the world will be eligible to participate.

6. President Tokayev hails Kazakh boxers for Asian Championships triumph

The President emphasized that the nation's athletes reaffirmed the prestige of the domestic boxing school by securing first place in the overall team standings. In his congratulatory message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant contributions of Orazbek Assylkulov, Sabyrzhan Akkalykov, Nurbek Oralbay, Aibek Oralbay, Nadezhda Ryabets, and Dina Islambekova, all of whom reached the top of the podium.

7. Kazakhstan presents a compelling investment story – Lisa Kaestner, IFC Director

In an interview, Lisa Kaestner, IFC Director for Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment potential, the country’s ongoing economic reforms, and the International Finance Corporation’s priorities in supporting private sector growth, infrastructure development, and financial inclusion across the region.

8. Kazakhstan’s Senate passes agreement to export green energy to Europe

Kazakhstan’s Senate approved a strategic agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to jointly produce and export green energy, including hydrogen and ammonia, to Europe. The deal aims to boost energy security, develop infrastructure like the Black Sea transmission route, and support sustainable economic growth.

9. Kazakhstan ranks among global top 20 for education, beating Poland and UAE

Kazakhstan ranked 18th in the Insider Monkey Global Education Index, surpassing countries like Poland, the UAE, and Mexico, with 13 universities in the QS Top 1000.

10.Kazakhstan expands scientific infrastructure for peaceful atom

Kazakhstan is strengthening its scientific infrastructure for peaceful nuclear energy, highlighting advances in research facilities and technologies like the DC-60 accelerator.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.