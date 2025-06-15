Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Rosatom to lead international consortium for NPP construction in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan confirmed Rosatom as the lead for a new international consortium tasked with constructing its first nuclear power plant. The decision comes following negotiations through open and competitive dialogue with senior officials of the world’s leading reactor technologies suppliers with visits to production facilities.

2. Bulgaria ready to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in transport, energy and education – President of Bulgaria

On the occasion of his official visit to Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev shared his vision on the prospects of bilateral cooperation in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

3. Embassy issues advisory for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel

Amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tel Aviv issued recommendations for all nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Israel.

4. Kazakhstan, Slovakia share common stance on many global trends and challenges – Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed on shared views concerning global challenges. Talks also focused on the international and regional agenda.

5. Kazakhstan’s economy continues to grow at robust rate

National Statistics Bureau reported continued strong economic growth. The data said the country’s economic growth was underpinned by expansion in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, trade, transport and communication.

6. Starlink officially enters Kazakhstan market, sales to launch in Q3 2025

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, have signed an agreement under which Starlink commits to comply with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan when providing satellite internet services in the country.

7. Kazakhstan to open AI Institute

Kazakhstan is set to open an AI Institute for methodologic, research, ethic, educational and software maintenance of the AI introduction into the educational system. Special training courses are underway to raise teachers’ digital literacy.

8. ‘Herb of immortality’ of ancient Scythians — a new species of plant discovered in Atyrau region

A group of researchers have discovered a new species of perennial plant growing in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region. The plant was named as Ivanov’s Astragalus, in honor of Vsevolod Ivanov, a renowned botanist and Director of the Geobotany School at the Utemisov West Kazakhstan University.

9. Almaty declared Youth Capital of Turkic World

The city of Lankaran, Azerbaijan, handed this title to the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

10.Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova hauls historic silver at IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary

With this result, Abuzhakynova made history as the first Kazakhstani woman to reach the World Judo Championships podium three times. She had previously earned bronze medals in Tashkent (2022) and Abu Dhabi (2024).

