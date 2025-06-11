Kazakhstan, Slovakia share common stance on many global trends and challenges - Tokayev

“We highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. Special attention was given to ensuring rights and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan working in Slovakia. We have also explored the prospects for deepening contacts in education. The youth of our countries are already studying in the universities of Kazakhstan and Slovakia. I am confident that namely the younger generation will be able to even more reproach our nations. Our relations have deep historical roots: during the World War II, Kazakh soldiers participated in liberation of Slovakia. In this context, Mr. Fico laid flowers to the Fatherland Defenders Monument in honor of fallen heroes. Thus, the Kazakh-Slovak friendship, the origins of which go back to the difficult times for the entire mankind, develops and strengthens,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the President, today’s talks also focused on international and regional agenda.

“We have expressed common concern over geopolitical instability, global contradictions and trade wars. Both sides believe that all arguments must be resolved exceptionally through peaceful means. Our ties within international organizations are strengthening. In particular, we coordinate efforts within such structures as the UN and OSCE. We share similar stance on many global tendencies and challenges. We attach huge importance to multilateral diplomacy. Today’s talks confirmed again mutually beneficial character of our relations. I am confident that thanks to joint efforts, the Kazakh-Slovak relations will move to a new level,” the Head of State concluded.

Robert Fico highly praised the results of today’s talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“I think we have made a big step forward. All agreements achieved today will be reflected in the appropriate contracts and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Slovak Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Slovakia had extended talks in Akorda.