Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to citizens on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, emphasizing its values of unity, compassion, and support for those in need.

2. Kazakh state symbols inspire digital art and NFT projects

In this article, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent observes how local artists, entrepreneurs, and developers are actively integrating elements of national identity into blockchain-based projects, digital paintings, and NFT collections, expanding public engagement with Kazakhstan’s rich traditions both at home and abroad.

3. National Bank keeps base rate at 16.5%

Kazakhstan’s National Bank has decided to maintain the base interest rate at 16.5% with a band of +/- 1 percent, citing ongoing inflationary risks.

4. Defense Ministry issues statement regarding strange objects spotted in the sky over Astana

The Ministry of Defense issued a statement after citizens spotted strange flying objects over Astana. According to the ministry, no facts of violation of airspace on the territory of Kazakhstan have been recorded.

5. Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense

Kazakhstan’s Senate approved a law aimed at strengthening the country's territorial defense system. The law aims to enhance territorial defense, mobilization readiness as well as ensure the safety of the population in emergencies.

6. Kazakh animated film 'Altyn Adam' hits big screens

The story follows a Saka warrior who embarks on a journey to the summit of Khan Tengri in search of the legendary Fire of Life. Directors note that every element of the film, from the history and culture of the Saka people to their martial traditions, has been carefully crafted to broaden the horizons of young viewers.

7. Kazakhstan attracts KZT 420 billion to its geological exploration sector

By 2026, the country’s geological exploration will expand to 2.2 million square kilometers. According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan, active development of the geological exploration sector is needed to enhance the existing potential of the mining industry.

8. Dimash Qudaibergen performs as special guest at Lara Fabian’s concert in London

“One of the most breathtaking, immense, powerful, extraterrestrial voices I’ve ever heard in my life. It’s truly a gift to have him here tonight to sing one of the most difficult songs,” Lara said while introducing Dimash.

9. Kazakhstan welcomes new batch of Przewalski's horses as part of reintroduction project

According to the press service of the Prague Zoo, a new batch of animals was delivered to Kazakhstan's Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve on 3 June 2025. The aim of the initiative is to increase the population of Przewalski's horses on the territory of their historical habitat and to preserve the biodiversity of steppe ecosystems.

10.Team Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team claimed the bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Jecheon, South Korea.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.