Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova hauls historic silver at IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary

Competing in the under 48 kg division, Abiba Abuzhakynova delivered a dominant performance on her way to the final, where she ultimately fell to Italy’s Assunta Scutto. She secured five convincing victories, defeating Marina Vorobyeva (IJF), Germany’s Lois Petit, and Japan’s multiple-time World Championship medalist Koga Wakana in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she outperformed Spain’s Laura Martinez Abelenda to advance to the title match.

With this result, Abuzhakynova made history as the first Kazakhstani woman to reach the World Judo Championships podium three times. She had previously earned bronze medals in Tashkent (2022) and Abu Dhabi (2024).

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Judo Federation

The World Championships in Budapest brought together 556 judokas from 93 countries and will run through June 20.

Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Judo Federation

As reported earlier, Kazakh judoka Magzhan Shamshadin (-60 kg) has won his first-round match at the IJF World Judo Championships in Budapest.