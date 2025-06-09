Bulgaria ready to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in transport, energy and education — President of Bulgaria

- The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria recently approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor). How do you assess the prospects for deepening economic cooperation between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in this context?

The Middle Corridor, officially known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), holds significant potential to strengthen ties between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan in the near future. As a multimodal trade route connecting Europe and China via Kazakhstan, Caucasus and the Balkans, it has increased its importance within the global geopolitical landscape.

Following the decline of the Northern Corridor—the traditional route from China to Europe via Russia—due to the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions regime, international transport has been progressively shifting toward the alternative Middle Corridor. In 2024 cargo volume along the route reached 4.5 million tons, marking an approximate 65% year-over-year increase, and a significant rise from the 586,000 tons recorded in 2021.

Thanks to the existing land routes between Bulgaria and Turkiye and maritime connectivity across the Black Sea—linking the Bulgarian ports of Varna and Burgas with Poti Port in Georgia —the transport connection between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan has a huge potential to be efficiently expanded and increased by volume via the Middle Corridor and its extension into the Balkans.

In this respect the Middle Corridor as a key strategic initiative, fostering future-oriented cooperation between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Kazakhstan, can be recognized also as a continuation of Trans-European Corridor VIII, which passes through Bulgaria, connects North Macedonia, Albania and Italy and serves as a strategic link between the Adriatic and Black Seas.

Photo credit: Midjourney

The Middle Corridor relies primarily on existing rail and port infrastructure and requires further development and investment. Countries along its path are working to position it as an alternative to the Northern and the Southern Corridor. These efforts include extending and modernizing existing port, rail and road infrastructure.

Undoubtedly, the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor will lead to greater economic cooperation and trade between our countries, as both are pivotal to the development and operation of this corridor. In addition, I consider it is of great importance to recognize this as not only a transport corridor, but also as energy and digital corridor that has the potential to be further developed.

To achieve the desired results, it is essential that all the necessary instruments are used and that all the key players and stakeholders are engaged, not only at the governmental level, but also from the business sector. During my visit to Kazakhstan, I have brought a large business delegation with me, including representatives of some of Bulgaria's leading and most successful companies in the transport, logistics, energy and IT sectors. As part of the programme for my visit, a business forum is scheduled to take place here in Astana. This event will facilitate connections and business relations between companies from Bulgaria and Kazakhstan. The forum will also promote the development of the Middle Corridor and strengthen economic ties between our two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

- Central Asia is increasingly emerging on the international stage as a unified region. To what extent is Bulgaria interested in expanding its engagement not only with Kazakhstan but also with other Central Asian countries — for example, in the fields of energy or education?

It is encouraging to see that the Central Asian countries have already begun to collaborate in addressing the pressing ecological and climate change-related challenges that have had significant economic and social consequences for them in recent years. The issue of the water supply is a pervasive problem for the entire region. As with many other regions in the world, Central Asian countries have recognised that only through collaboration they can achieve success.

Water is an essential element for urban life, agriculture and energy production. At the same time, the heavy rain experienced in recent years has had catastrophic consequences, causing widespread flooding and significantly impacting agricultural production. Sharing the burdens from these climatic irregularities and combining efforts to prevent them provided the solid base for the countries in the Central Asian region to act unified in some geopolitical affairs, economic and business projects, educational programs and many other fields.

The rapid increase in the geopolitical significance of the Middle Corridor, as previously discussed, is another key reason for joining efforts. Expanding and modernising the respective transport and logistics infrastructure is in the interest of all participating countries, and the profit from these joint efforts is evident.

As mentioned, Bulgaria is interested in working with countries in Central Asia to expand connectivity with the Middle Corridor. This is a promising global road that has the potential to handle significant volumes of cargo.

Another key area for collaboration is the energy sector. We have already initiated a project on the transfer of green electricity from Azerbaijan and other Caucasus countries to the Black Sea and to Eastern and Central European states. A similar project could also be a viable option for deepening Bulgaria’s partnership with the region.

Photo: Akorda

Education and labour force cooperation is another important area, bearing in mind the difficult demographic situation in Europe with an aging population on the one hand and the dynamic young generations in the countries of Central Asia looking for work and study opportunities in the EU. We already have started to work with Uzbekistan in these areas.

- In your opinion, what role should small and medium-sized states play in ensuring global strategic stability and diversifying foreign policy?

This is a very complex question and simple answers are not possible. However, the present geopolitical situation is probably providing small and medium-sized states better conditions in the emerging new international order to profile themselves as an important balancing factor bringing diversity in the foreign policy. In the period of confronting two global superpowers, it was only an exception for these groups of states not to follow the interests of the respective dominating superpower.

Today’s multipolar world with not yet clearly structured global security architecture allows small and medium-sized states to be more flexible, to present alone or in regional context specific positions and interests, not fully corresponding with those of the big powers. Sticking to the principles of the UN and International Law provides them the moral right and political shield to criticize and to oppose (at least in political form) in cases of violation of international rule-based order.

- On the sidelines of the 92nd General Session of the World Organisation for Animal Health, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria discussed a program for the development of industrial dairy farms, which includes the import of pedigree dairy cattle from EU countries. How is cooperation with Kazakhstan in this area expected to evolve, particularly in terms of veterinary safety and logistics for cattle deliveries?

Bulgaria has a strong expertise in industrial dairy cattle farming. The largest dairy cattle farm in Eastern Europe is located in our country. We also have exceptionally strong scientific and educational institutions working for the sector. Furthermore, genomic technologies are developing intensively.

On this foundation, Bulgaria has the potential to become a leading partner on the European side in the exchange of purebred animals, technologies and successful practices. However, establishing logistics corridors for live animal transport, organised in such a way as to guarantee veterinary safety in these exchanges, will require intensive work. This suggests the importance of collaboration in establishing business partnerships and interinstitutional cooperation.

- Brussels has officially approved Bulgaria’s transition to the euro as of January 1, 2026. What key economic and social changes do you expect from joining the eurozone, and how does Bulgaria plan to minimize potential risks associated with this step?

Joining the Eurozone has been a goal for several consecutive governments since Bulgaria joined EU and it is also an obligation of the country, which we have undertaken in the Treaty of Accession of Bulgaria to the European Union.

In the medium and long term, joining the Eurozone is expected to provide benefits to the economy of Bulgaria. Using the Euro should make the economy more stable and financially integrated, attract more foreign investment and open up new trade opportunities.

However, it is important to consider that joining the Eurozone will have an impact on every Bulgarian citizen. The most recent Eurobarometer poll carried out by the EU showed that 50% of Bulgarians are opposing the adoption of the euro now and 43% are in favour. There are some concerns that adopting the euro now might lead to price increases, similar to the experience of other countries that joined the Eurozone.

That is why public support is fundamentally important for the success of this large-scale transformation. It can only be achieved if the responsible institutions make a serious commitment – and not with an imperative political tone, but with real actions to counter any attempt for non-market speculation with consumer prices. In-depth analyses on social and economic consequences of the adoption of the euro and respective institutional measures are equally important and that is what the Bulgarian citizens are expecting to see.

Earlier, Kazinform published an article on what unites Kazakhstan and Bulgaria ahead of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s official visit to Kazakhstan, exploring the ties between Astana and Sofia and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.