Rosatom to lead international consortium for NPP construction in Kazakhstan

The decision comes following negotiations through open and competitive dialogue with senior officials of the world’s leading reactor technologies suppliers with visits to production facilities.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced it shortlisted four companies, including Russia’s Rosatom, China’s CNNC, South Kora’s ICHNP and France’s EDF, as technology suppliers for the NPP construction in Kazakhstan.

The shortlisted companies had to submit a comprehensive package of materials regarding technical and commercial proposals on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, including the estimated construction cost, project implementation period, financing models, localization of equipment and construction works, personnel training and promotion of scientific and educational potential, cooperation prospects in the nuclear fuel cycle, social obligations.

The Ministry said that the Interdepartmental Commission for the Development of the Nuclear Industry deemed Rosatom’s proposal as “the most advantageous and cost-effective,” which includes government-backed export financing from Russia.

Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency confirmed its commitment to continuous work with foreign partners to form an efficient international Consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.