Embassy issues advisory for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel

The Embassy advises to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command and exercise increased security measures, be vigilant and cautious, monitor latest news and stay in contact with the Kazakh Embassy.

The Embassy launched hotline service for the citizens of Kazakhstan:

+972 (3) 503 78 85 (reception)

+972 53 635 19 83 (mobile, WhatsApp)

+972 55 273 38 13 (mobile, WhatsApp)

+7 700 111 31 96 (WhatsApp).

Earlier it was reported that Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran on Friday.