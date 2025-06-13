Kazakhstan to open AI Institute

Special training courses are underway to raise teachers’ digital literacy. Some 160,000 teachers passed courses on the AI introduction into the educational system (90,000 in 2024, 70,000 more in 2025). The Enlightenment and Digital Education, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministries are developing a pilot project to teach computer programming basics in 180 schools nationwide since January this year, the Prime Minister said.

He also added since last July 16, some 180 teachers and 120 trainers of the Orleu national career enhancement center passed special AI and Game Development training at the grounds of the nFactorial and Omnium IT schools.

In addition, the Altynssarin National Education Academy will develop new rules and recommendations to prevent the potential negative impact of the AI tools. Besides, the Academy plans to open the AI Institute for methodological, research, ethical, educational and software maintenance of AI introduction into the educational system.

