Almaty declared Youth Capital of Turkic World

Lankaran, which was declared the Youth Capital of the Turkic World in 2024 at the 7th meeting of the youth and sports ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held the closing ceremony of the program. It drew the participation of the youth delegations from the Organization of Turkic States.

Photo credit: Kazakh Information Ministry

A conference on OTS modeling and a program for training volunteers were held as part of the event.

Earlier at the informal meeting of the OTS Summit in Budapest, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Almaty would become the Youth Capital of the Turkic World in 2025.

