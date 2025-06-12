Kazakhstan’s economy continues to grow at robust rate
Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 6% year-over-year in January-May 2025, the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Bureau on Thursday indicates, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The data said the country’s economic growth was underpinned by expansion in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, trade, transport and communication.
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector rose 6.4% thanks to the fastest growth rates in the country’s 17 regions, with Zhambyl region leading manufacturing output growth with a 22.9% surge thanks to active ore mining and fertilizer, Portland cement and sugar production. Manufacturing output grew 14.8% in Turkistan region, 14.1% in Almaty and 18.9% in Shymkent.
According to the data, the agriculture sector grew 4.0% against 3.9% in January-April this year.
The transport, construction and trade were also among the biggest contributors to the GDP growth during the period, increasing 23.1%, 15.4% and 7.8%, respectively.
In January-May 2025, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) recorded a robust growth of 18.2%, fueled by investments in transport, industrial and social infrastructure as well as equipment and new industrial facilities.
Kazakhstan’s communication and telecommunication sector recorded a 2.8% growth, largely due to a 13.9% growth in internet services.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s GDP expanded 6% in January-March 2025.