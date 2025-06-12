EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s economy continues to grow at robust rate

    10:10, 12 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 6% year-over-year in January-May 2025, the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Bureau on Thursday indicates, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s economy continues to grow at robust rate
    Photo credit: Freepik

    The data said the country’s economic growth was underpinned by expansion in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, trade, transport and communication.

    Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector rose 6.4% thanks to the fastest growth rates in the country’s 17 regions, with Zhambyl region leading manufacturing output growth with a 22.9% surge thanks to active ore mining and fertilizer, Portland cement and sugar production. Manufacturing output grew 14.8% in Turkistan region, 14.1% in Almaty and 18.9% in Shymkent.

    According to the data, the agriculture sector grew 4.0% against 3.9% in January-April this year.

    The transport, construction and trade were also among the biggest contributors to the GDP growth during the period, increasing 23.1%, 15.4% and 7.8%, respectively.

    In January-May 2025, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) recorded a robust growth of 18.2%, fueled by investments in transport, industrial and social infrastructure as well as equipment and new industrial facilities.

    Kazakhstan’s communication and telecommunication sector recorded a 2.8% growth, largely due to a 13.9% growth in internet services.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s GDP expanded 6% in January-March 2025. 

    Economy Statistics GDP Manufacturing Agriculture Investments Transport
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All