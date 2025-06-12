Starlink officially enters Kazakhstan market: Sales to launch in Q3 2025

The project will provide access to high-speed satellite internet in the most remote and hard-to-reach regions of Kazakhstan, where traditional connectivity remains unavailable.

The initiative is being implemented as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas and aligns with the goals of the national “Affordable Internet” project.

The official launch of Starlink satellite terminal sales in Kazakhstan is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025. The rollout marks a significant step in bringing high-speed satellite internet to remote and underserved regions, enhancing digital connectivity and opening new opportunities for the development of telecommunications infrastructure. Starlink access will provide stable and high-quality connections for rural schools, medical institutions, mobile services, and strategic infrastructure facilities - especially in areas where fiber-optic installation is not feasible or economically viable.

“Kazakhstan is a vast country with a dispersed population. To ensure quality internet access for all segments of society, we employ various approaches - from fiber-optic cables to mobile towers. However, some regions remain difficult to reach - such as pastures, mountain villages, and remote enterprises. Citizens living in these areas must also have access to quality connectivity. Technologies already exist globally that make this possible. Until now, Starlink operated in Kazakhstan in a pilot mode, providing internet only to schools. It was not officially available to the public. Now, we’ve reached an agreement: the company has committed to meeting all our legal requirements in the fields of information security and telecommunications. This year, they will complete all necessary steps, and our citizens will be able to officially and legally connect to satellite internet,” said Minister Zhaslan Madiyev.

Connection to the Starlink satellite internet will require user-end equipment.

The pricing for the service and equipment will be determined upon completion of negotiations, expected by July 1.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk announced Starlink had received a license to operate in Somalia.