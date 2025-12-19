Kazakhstan urges resumption of dialogue between nuclear powers - Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that few countries can understand as deeply as Kazakhstan and Japan the price humanity has paid for nuclear weapons, noting that Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Semipalatinsk serve as reminders of the high cost of nuclear responsibility and restraint.

After gaining independence, Kazakhstan made a historic decision to close the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and renounce the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal. This was not an act of weakness, but a reflection of strategic foresight and a firm commitment to peace and human security, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader said: “Three decades later, our position remains unchanged: the global security architecture cannot be based on nuclear deterrence. The international community must intensify efforts aimed at achieving complete nuclear disarmament and ensure the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.”

Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan calls for the resumption of high-level dialogue between nuclear powers and for more decisive multilateral action to eliminate the threat of the use and testing of nuclear weapons.

In these global efforts, Kazakhstan and Japan possess unique moral authority. Together, our countries could help bridge differences and demonstrate pragmatic leadership in situations where nuclear powers struggle to reach consensus, said the Kazakh President.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.

