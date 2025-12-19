Kazakh President calls for wider involvement of middle powers in UNSC

He called for broader participation of middle powers representing Asia, Africa and Latin America in this structure.

"The voices of responsible middle powers should carry more weight in the Security Council, where they can act as constructive mediators and help promote solutions in situations of contradictions between larger players. It is in this role that Kazakhstan sees its foreign policy mission. We pursue principled, balanced, constructive and multi-vector diplomacy that reflects our national interests and identity as a developing middle power that consistently adheres to the UN Charter," the President said.

Taking this opportunity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to former Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, who made a huge contribution to establishing relations between the countries. The President recalled that she was the initiator of the Central Asia and Japan summit format.

Earlier, in his lecture, President Tokayev highlighted the need to update the UN Charter.