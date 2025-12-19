AI among decisive forces of today’s world — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 

Continuing the discussion, the Head of State recalled Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations and invited the United Nations University to participate actively in conducting scientific research to support this effort.

Speaking about the future, President Tokayev described artificial intelligence as one of the decisive forces shaping the modern world. At the same time, he warned of emerging risks related to unequal access to AI and its illicit use, particularly for military purposes.

— The United Nations must play a central coordinating role, just as it once shaped universal norms in the fields of nuclear safety and civil aviation. As a global university located in one of the world’s leading technological centers, the United Nations University is uniquely positioned to advance international research in the field of opportunities, risks, and governance of artificial intelligence, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan gave a lecture at the UN University in Tokyo titled as “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.” The President stated that Kazakhstan is strengthening its strategic ties with neighboring countries.

Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Japan on an official visit on December 17.

On December 18, President Tokayev held talks with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo. The Kazakh President said that the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

On the same day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, had meetings with the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, and with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Then, the Kazakh leader held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The meeting ended with signing 14 documents.

On Friday, December 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The Head of State also had meetings with Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru, Hiroyuki Ogawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Komatsu Ltd, as well as President of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Masafumi Senzaki.