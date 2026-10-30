Tokayev: Turkic world remains united and moves confidently towards its goals

In his remarks, the Kazakh President emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States is a unique structure that strengthens the unity of the Turkic world.

“Our unwavering principle is respect for the sovereignty and national interests of our brotherly countries. The Turkic world remains united and continues to move confidently towards its goals.

The theme of today’s meeting, “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed,” is of particular significance.

The summit is being held in the year marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, which gives it special symbolic importance.

A century ago, the intellectual elite of our brotherly nations gathered in Baku and united their efforts in pursuit of a common goal - preserving and enriching our spiritual unity.

Remaining faithful to the legacy of our ancestors, we continue our joint efforts to strengthen the solidarity and unity of the Turkic peoples,” the Kazakh President said.